Dominic Barton, Canada’s ambassador to China, is stepping down at the end of the year. Photo: Bloomberg
Canadian ambassador to China Dominic Barton resigns in wake of two Michaels’ release
- Helping secure the freedom of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor from detention in China in September was ‘the honour of a lifetime’, said Barton
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the pair’s release was thanks to Barton’s ‘leadership and skilled diplomatic approach’
