Dominic Barton, Canada’s ambassador to China, is stepping down at the end of the year. Photo: Bloomberg
Dominic Barton, Canada’s ambassador to China, is stepping down at the end of the year. Photo: Bloomberg
Canada
China /  Diplomacy

Canadian ambassador to China Dominic Barton resigns in wake of two Michaels’ release

  • Helping secure the freedom of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor from detention in China in September was ‘the honour of a lifetime’, said Barton
  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the pair’s release was thanks to Barton’s ‘leadership and skilled diplomatic approach’

Topic |   Canada
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 1:31am, 7 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Dominic Barton, Canada’s ambassador to China, is stepping down at the end of the year. Photo: Bloomberg
Dominic Barton, Canada’s ambassador to China, is stepping down at the end of the year. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE