The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics logo is seen at Shougang Park in Beijing in November. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

White House confirms diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics

  • US officials will not attend, but athletes will take part and have the US government’s full support
  • China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian had earlier said Beijing would take ‘resolute countermeasures’ if the boycott proceeded

Topic |   Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Agencies

Updated: 2:49am, 7 Dec, 2021

