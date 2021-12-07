The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics logo is seen at Shougang Park in Beijing in November. Photo: EPA-EFE
White House confirms diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics
- US officials will not attend, but athletes will take part and have the US government’s full support
- China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian had earlier said Beijing would take ‘resolute countermeasures’ if the boycott proceeded
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
