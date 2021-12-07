US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo held videoconference talks with the Taiwanese economics minister Wang Mei-hua on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US and Taiwan hit on new trade framework after talks to tackle supply chain and semiconductor issues
- US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and the island’s economics minister Wang Mei-hua agree to set up Technology Trade and Investment Collaboration framework
- The agreement signals the Biden government’s intention to further deepen ties with Taiwan amid soaring tensions with Beijing
