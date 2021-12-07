Lithuania is embroiled in a feud with China over its decision to bolster ties with Taiwan. For four days its exporters were blocked from sending their goods to China. Photo: Reuters
exclusive | Lithuania reports access to Chinese market four days after being excluded amid diplomatic row
- EU investigates whether technical problems blocking exports were a one-off issue with its Beijing office contacting Chinese authorities seeking answers
- On Wednesday, the EU will unveil a powerful new trade weapon to tackle economic coercion
Topic | China-EU relations
Lithuania is embroiled in a feud with China over its decision to bolster ties with Taiwan. For four days its exporters were blocked from sending their goods to China. Photo: Reuters