exclusive | Lithuania reports access to Chinese market four days after being excluded amid diplomatic row

  • EU investigates whether technical problems blocking exports were a one-off issue with its Beijing office contacting Chinese authorities seeking answers
  • On Wednesday, the EU will unveil a powerful new trade weapon to tackle economic coercion

Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 7:40pm, 7 Dec, 2021

Lithuania is embroiled in a feud with China over its decision to bolster ties with Taiwan. For four days its exporters were blocked from sending their goods to China. Photo: Reuters
