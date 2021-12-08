China’s Ambassador to Canada, Cong Peiwu, addressing a webinar hosted by the Centre for International Governance Innovation on Tuesday. Photo: CIGI Studio
China’s Ambassador to Canada, Cong Peiwu, addressing a webinar hosted by the Centre for International Governance Innovation on Tuesday. Photo: CIGI Studio
Canada
China /  Diplomacy

China’s ambassador warns Canada against Huawei 5G ban, saying ‘Meng Wanzhou incident’ should be a lesson

  • Cong Peiwu says a ban would ‘send a strong signal’ to Chinese investors and companies that Canada was not conducive to business
  • Canada’s decision on whether to allow Huawei to take part in 5G infrastructure is expected soon, after years of delay

Topic |   Canada
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 3:54am, 8 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s Ambassador to Canada, Cong Peiwu, addressing a webinar hosted by the Centre for International Governance Innovation on Tuesday. Photo: CIGI Studio
China’s Ambassador to Canada, Cong Peiwu, addressing a webinar hosted by the Centre for International Governance Innovation on Tuesday. Photo: CIGI Studio
READ FULL ARTICLE