China’s Ambassador to Canada, Cong Peiwu, addressing a webinar hosted by the Centre for International Governance Innovation on Tuesday. Photo: CIGI Studio
China’s ambassador warns Canada against Huawei 5G ban, saying ‘Meng Wanzhou incident’ should be a lesson
- Cong Peiwu says a ban would ‘send a strong signal’ to Chinese investors and companies that Canada was not conducive to business
- Canada’s decision on whether to allow Huawei to take part in 5G infrastructure is expected soon, after years of delay
Topic | Canada
