China has followed up its pledge to donate an extra 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to Africa with a push to put in place the supply logistics. Photo: Xinhua
China says Covid-19 vaccines for Africa is ‘top priority’

  • A week after pledging an extra 1 billion doses for the continent, Beijing has started putting the supply logistics in place
  • Diplomats are also promising Chinese investment in African renewable projects and boosted cooperation in a wide range of fields

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:23pm, 8 Dec, 2021

