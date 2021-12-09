Shinzo Abe appears on a screen during a meeting in Taipei on December 1. Beijing lashed out at Abe after the former Japanese prime minister warned of the serious security and economic consequences of any mainland military action against the self-ruled island. Photo: Kyodo
China-Japan tension: Abe’s comments on Taiwan prompt Beijing threat to ‘reconsider’ bilateral relations
- Relationship challenged by former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s remarks that neither Japan nor the US could stand by if island was attacked by mainland
- Japan’s chief cabinet secretary says ‘there is a need for China to understand that there are such thoughts within Japan’
