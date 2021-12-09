US President Joe Biden has little room to develop better ties with China because of the hawkish environment in Washington, experts said at a conference sponsored by the South China Morning Post. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Joe Biden has little room to develop better ties with China because of the hawkish environment in Washington, experts said at a conference sponsored by the South China Morning Post. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

US congressional hostility toward China limits Biden’s ability to forge better ties, experts say

  • Beijing is one of the few subjects Democrats and Republicans can agree on, panellists say at Post’s China Conference: United States
  • The hawkishness is likely to continue at least through next year’s midterm elections

Topic |   US-China relations
Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 1:32am, 9 Dec, 2021

