US President Joe Biden has little room to develop better ties with China because of the hawkish environment in Washington, experts said at a conference sponsored by the South China Morning Post. Photo: EPA-EFE
US congressional hostility toward China limits Biden’s ability to forge better ties, experts say
- Beijing is one of the few subjects Democrats and Republicans can agree on, panellists say at Post’s China Conference: United States
- The hawkishness is likely to continue at least through next year’s midterm elections
Topic | US-China relations
US President Joe Biden has little room to develop better ties with China because of the hawkish environment in Washington, experts said at a conference sponsored by the South China Morning Post. Photo: EPA-EFE