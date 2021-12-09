Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in response to the Throne Speech in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Blair Gable
developing | Canada joins diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics, citing human rights concerns
- Canada becomes the latest Western nation to join the boycott, after the US and Australia said they would not be sending any officials to the games
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government was ‘deeply troubled’ by what he called repeated human rights violations by China
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
