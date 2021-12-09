The US Senate foreign relations committee has heard that help for Taiwan to resist military and economic coercion from the mainland should be strengthened. Photo: EPA-EFE
Strengthen Taiwan defences but keep strategic ambiguity: US officials
- Senate foreign relations committee hears support for the island is ‘urgent task’ against Beijing’s ‘intentionally provocative’ actions
- Bipartisan support for hard line approach, but senior officials see little deterrence value in shifting to more defined policy
Topic | US-China relations
The US Senate foreign relations committee has heard that help for Taiwan to resist military and economic coercion from the mainland should be strengthened. Photo: EPA-EFE