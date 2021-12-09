The US Senate foreign relations committee has heard that help for Taiwan to resist military and economic coercion from the mainland should be strengthened. Photo: EPA-EFE
Strengthen Taiwan defences but keep strategic ambiguity: US officials

  • Senate foreign relations committee hears support for the island is ‘urgent task’ against Beijing’s ‘intentionally provocative’ actions
  • Bipartisan support for hard line approach, but senior officials see little deterrence value in shifting to more defined policy

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:35am, 9 Dec, 2021

