[Shutterstock] Flag of Lithuania and China - 3D illustration. Two Flag Together - Fabric Texture. Photo: Shutterstock Images Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 1913785429
Lithuania braces for Beijing-led corporate boycott as fallout over Taiwan de facto embassy continues
- Sources report multinational firms cancelling contracts with Lithuanian suppliers after mainland threats to block access to Chinese market
- Lithuanian vice-minister of foreign affairs said mainland authorities were also curtailing exports to Lithuania
Topic | China-EU relations
[Shutterstock] Flag of Lithuania and China - 3D illustration. Two Flag Together - Fabric Texture. Photo: Shutterstock Images Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 1913785429