Sophia Huang Xueqin and Wang Jianbing were detained in Guangzhou three months ago. Photos: Handout
China /  Diplomacy

Group of Chevening scholars call on China to release detained #MeToo, labour activists

  • Sophia Huang, who was awarded the UK scholarship, and her friend Wang Jianbing were arrested three months ago on suspicion of ‘inciting subversion of state power’
  • A statement from more than 110 Chevening alumni urges the authorities to ‘immediately disclose their whereabouts’ and unconditionally release the pair

Topic |   #MeToo in China
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 5:27pm, 9 Dec, 2021

