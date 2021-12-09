Sophia Huang Xueqin and Wang Jianbing were detained in Guangzhou three months ago. Photos: Handout
Group of Chevening scholars call on China to release detained #MeToo, labour activists
- Sophia Huang, who was awarded the UK scholarship, and her friend Wang Jianbing were arrested three months ago on suspicion of ‘inciting subversion of state power’
- A statement from more than 110 Chevening alumni urges the authorities to ‘immediately disclose their whereabouts’ and unconditionally release the pair
