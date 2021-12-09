A portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping alongside that of former leader Mao Zedong, who Xi emulated by passing a historical resolution. Photo: AFP
As China-EU ties regress, Brussels’ envoy asks: are we back in the Mao era?

  • Nicolas Chapuis picks up on the phrase ‘evil spirits and ghosts’, used by Communist Party mouthpiece about challenges to China’s development
  • He compares the hostile tone to ‘niugui sheshen’, a phrase made popular by Mao Zedong, notably during the Cultural Revolution

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 6:05pm, 9 Dec, 2021

