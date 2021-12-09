Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda (right) receives Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Vilnius, Lithuania, on November 28. Photo: Nato/dpa
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda (right) receives Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Vilnius, Lithuania, on November 28. Photo: Nato/dpa
China /  Diplomacy

China snubs EU efforts to mediate in Lithuania row, as trade embargo worsens

  • Chinese customs says it is too preoccupied with the coronavirus pandemic to discuss alleged trade block
  • Lithuanian vice-foreign minister is not surprised, but calls the action ‘hypocritical’

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 7:37pm, 9 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda (right) receives Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Vilnius, Lithuania, on November 28. Photo: Nato/dpa
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda (right) receives Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Vilnius, Lithuania, on November 28. Photo: Nato/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE