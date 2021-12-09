The French Education Minister says his country will not stage any boycott against the Beijing Winter Olympics. France’s foreign minister would like to see a united EU front on a boycott. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing Winter Olympics: France will not boycott, says minister, but others seek a united EU front
- On Wednesday, Canada and Britain announced diplomatic boycotts of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, joining the US and Australia
- Canadian Foreign Minister says ‘agents’ will be in place in China to ensure the safety of Canadian athletes during the games in February
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
The French Education Minister says his country will not stage any boycott against the Beijing Winter Olympics. France’s foreign minister would like to see a united EU front on a boycott. Photo: EPA-EFE