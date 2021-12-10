US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head to Southeast Asia next week after attending the Group of Seven meeting in Liverpool. Photo: AFP
Top diplomat Antony Blinken to visit Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand as US seeks to boost engagement
- Discussions will include the crisis in Myanmar, and ‘strengthening regional security infrastructure in response to PRC bullying in the South China Sea’
- Washington’s latest diplomatic flurry in Southeast Asia comes as Beijing is also seeking closer ties in the region
Topic | China-Asean relations
