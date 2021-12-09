Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a note to Germany only minutes after its change in leadership. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping notably quick to greet Olaf Scholz as China seeks new German friend

  • Chinese president wastes no time in writing note to newly confirmed German chancellor as he takes over from Xi’s ‘old friend’ Angela Merkel
  • Congratulations are sent to Scholz markedly earlier than was the case for the US’ Joe Biden or Japan’s Fumio Kishida

Teddy Ng and Ben Zhao

Updated: 8:49pm, 9 Dec, 2021

