Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a note to Germany only minutes after its change in leadership. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping notably quick to greet Olaf Scholz as China seeks new German friend
- Chinese president wastes no time in writing note to newly confirmed German chancellor as he takes over from Xi’s ‘old friend’ Angela Merkel
- Congratulations are sent to Scholz markedly earlier than was the case for the US’ Joe Biden or Japan’s Fumio Kishida
Topic | Angela Merkel
