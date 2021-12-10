Chinese President Xi Jinping with then Nepali prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli, in Kathmandu in October 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Tibet railway in focus as China vows change for landlocked Nepal, in move sure to worry India
- China will help Nepal realise its dream of becoming a ‘land-linked country’, Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells post-quake reconstruction conference
- US$8 billion cross-border railway from south Tibet to Kathmandu is key project in China’s belt and road plan in South Asia and a strategic worry for India
