Chinese President Xi Jinping with then Nepali prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli, in Kathmandu in October 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy
Tibet railway in focus as China vows change for landlocked Nepal, in move sure to worry India

  • China will help Nepal realise its dream of becoming a ‘land-linked country’, Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells post-quake reconstruction conference
  • US$8 billion cross-border railway from south Tibet to Kathmandu is key project in China’s belt and road plan in South Asia and a strategic worry for India

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijingand Ben Zhao

Updated: 12:00pm, 10 Dec, 2021

