The Uyghur Tribunal delivers the verdict of the independent tribunal assessing evidence on China’s alleged rights abuses in London on Thursday. Photo: AP
The Uyghur Tribunal delivers the verdict of the independent tribunal assessing evidence on China’s alleged rights abuses in London on Thursday. Photo: AP
Xinjiang
China /  Diplomacy

China committed genocide in Xinjiang, says UK independent body

  • Forced birth control and sterilisation policies targeting Uygurs were ‘intended to destroy a significant part of the Uygur population’, the inquiry chief says
  • The Uygur Tribunal also concluded that crimes against humanity were committed, including the torture and rape of scores held in vast detention centres

Topic |   Xinjiang
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:44am, 10 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Uyghur Tribunal delivers the verdict of the independent tribunal assessing evidence on China’s alleged rights abuses in London on Thursday. Photo: AP
The Uyghur Tribunal delivers the verdict of the independent tribunal assessing evidence on China’s alleged rights abuses in London on Thursday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE