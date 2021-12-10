Attendees listen virtually as US President Joe Biden makes opening remarks during the Summit for Democracy in Washington on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
US opens Summit for Democracy, with Joe Biden calling for moves to counter authoritarianism

  • ‘This is an urgent matter on all our parts,’ US president tells virtual gathering of more than 100 nations
  • Event follows Biden’s efforts to strengthen ties with US allies in response to China’s growing global profile

Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 1:09am, 10 Dec, 2021

