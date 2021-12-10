Nicaraguan and Chinese flags on display ahead of talks on Friday in Tianjin between officials from both countries. Photo: Handout
Nicaraguan and Chinese flags on display ahead of talks on Friday in Tianjin between officials from both countries. Photo: Handout
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan loses another ally, with Nicaragua switching ties to Beijing

  • Managua says it recognises there is only one China, and the island is an inalienable part of Chinese territory
  • Nicaraguan delegation is meeting on Friday with senior Chinese foreign ministry officials in Tianjin

Topic |   Taiwan
Catherine WongLawrence Chung
Catherine Wong and Lawrence Chung

Updated: 10:19am, 10 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Nicaraguan and Chinese flags on display ahead of talks on Friday in Tianjin between officials from both countries. Photo: Handout
Nicaraguan and Chinese flags on display ahead of talks on Friday in Tianjin between officials from both countries. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE