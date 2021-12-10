The US, Britain, Canada and Australia have announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo: AP
UN chief ignores Olympics boycotts, accepts invitation to Beijing
- Secretary General Antonio Guterres was invited to the opening ceremony by the International Olympic Committee and will attend
- France has no plans to join the diplomatic boycott led by the US which so far includes Australia, Britain and Canada
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
