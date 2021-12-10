The US, Britain, Canada and Australia have announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo: AP
The US, Britain, Canada and Australia have announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

UN chief ignores Olympics boycotts, accepts invitation to Beijing

  • Secretary General Antonio Guterres was invited to the opening ceremony by the International Olympic Committee and will attend
  • France has no plans to join the diplomatic boycott led by the US which so far includes Australia, Britain and Canada

Topic |   Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Agence France-PresseReuters
Agence France-Presse and Reuters

Updated: 11:00am, 10 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The US, Britain, Canada and Australia have announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo: AP
The US, Britain, Canada and Australia have announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE