China has reconstucted and extended a deep water commercial port in Bata, Equatorial Guinea. Photo: Weibo
How Equatorial Guinea became a backdrop for China-US rivalry
- Reports suggest that the Central African nation could become home to a Chinese military base
- ‘If China were to establish a naval supply station … it would be different from what the US has imagined,’ says state-backed Global Times
