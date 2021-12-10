In 2007, Taiwan and Nicaragua relations were solid as students in Managua hold flags representing both nations at a farewell ceremony for then Taiwanese president Chen Shui-bian. Photo: AP Photo
Why China’s Nicaragua move is as much about the US as it is about Taiwan
- When Managua switched its diplomatic allegiance from Taipei to Beijing on Friday, mainland China boosted its influence in the US’ backyard, say observers
- The announcement came on the same day as the US State Department slapped sanctions on a national security adviser to Nicaraguan President Ortega
Topic | Americas
In 2007, Taiwan and Nicaragua relations were solid as students in Managua hold flags representing both nations at a farewell ceremony for then Taiwanese president Chen Shui-bian. Photo: AP Photo