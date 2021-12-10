In 2007, Taiwan and Nicaragua relations were solid as students in Managua hold flags representing both nations at a farewell ceremony for then Taiwanese president Chen Shui-bian. Photo: AP Photo
In 2007, Taiwan and Nicaragua relations were solid as students in Managua hold flags representing both nations at a farewell ceremony for then Taiwanese president Chen Shui-bian. Photo: AP Photo
Americas
China /  Diplomacy

Why China’s Nicaragua move is as much about the US as it is about Taiwan

  • When Managua switched its diplomatic allegiance from Taipei to Beijing on Friday, mainland China boosted its influence in the US’ backyard, say observers
  • The announcement came on the same day as the US State Department slapped sanctions on a national security adviser to Nicaraguan President Ortega

Topic |   Americas
Teddy Ng
Ben Zhao and Teddy Ng

Updated: 8:37pm, 10 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
In 2007, Taiwan and Nicaragua relations were solid as students in Managua hold flags representing both nations at a farewell ceremony for then Taiwanese president Chen Shui-bian. Photo: AP Photo
In 2007, Taiwan and Nicaragua relations were solid as students in Managua hold flags representing both nations at a farewell ceremony for then Taiwanese president Chen Shui-bian. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE