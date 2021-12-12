Maintaining undersea cables is important to ensure transmission of internet data. Photo: Shutterstock
China builds undersea cable bases amid digital infrastructure rivalry
- The two new bases will maintain optical fibre lines on the seabed that carry internet data, making them critical to economic and security interests
- Beijing has been upping investment in digital infrastructure, partly because of pressure from the US over handling of internet traffic and potential for spying
