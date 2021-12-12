Maintaining undersea cables is important to ensure transmission of internet data. Photo: Shutterstock
China builds undersea cable bases amid digital infrastructure rivalry

  • The two new bases will maintain optical fibre lines on the seabed that carry internet data, making them critical to economic and security interests
  • Beijing has been upping investment in digital infrastructure, partly because of pressure from the US over handling of internet traffic and potential for spying

Maintaining undersea cables is important to ensure transmission of internet data. Photo: Shutterstock
