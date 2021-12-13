Taiwanese Digital Minister Audrey Tang’s video feed during the democracy summit was pulled by White House officials, sources say. Photo: Handout
Taiwanese minister’s map disappears during US democracy summit

  • Sources detail ‘email flurry’ among US officials over different colours for Taiwan and Chinese mainland in video presentation
  • The map appeared for about a minute before Digital Minister Audrey Tang’s video feed was cut and replaced with audio only

Reuters

Updated: 12:47pm, 13 Dec, 2021

Taiwanese Digital Minister Audrey Tang’s video feed during the democracy summit was pulled by White House officials, sources say. Photo: Handout
