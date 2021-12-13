Local residents mark a minute of silence in front of a memorial to mark China’s National Memorial Day for Nanking massacre victims in Nanjing, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province on December 13, 2021. Photo: AFP
Local residents mark a minute of silence in front of a memorial to mark China’s National Memorial Day for Nanking massacre victims in Nanjing, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province on December 13, 2021. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China marks 84th anniversary of Nanking massacre amid charged relations with Japan

  • China’s vice-premier Sun Chunlan told ceremony: ‘We are willing to build a Sino-Japanese relationship that meets the requirements of the new era’
  • China estimates more than 300,000 civilians and soldiers died in the six weeks after Japanese troops entered Nanking – a figure disputed by Japan

Topic |   China-Japan relations
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 1:30pm, 13 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Local residents mark a minute of silence in front of a memorial to mark China’s National Memorial Day for Nanking massacre victims in Nanjing, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province on December 13, 2021. Photo: AFP
Local residents mark a minute of silence in front of a memorial to mark China’s National Memorial Day for Nanking massacre victims in Nanjing, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province on December 13, 2021. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE