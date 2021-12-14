Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday, their second for the year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Xi and Putin to put on show of unity after Russia and China left out of Biden’s democracy summit
- Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a virtual meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, their second virtual talks this year
- Both countries face criticism and pressure from the West, but observers say presenting a united front would signal to the US in particular they are aligned
