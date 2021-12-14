The Chinese government has expressed its condolences to the US and offered emergency aid in the wake of the devastating tornadoes. Photo: Reuters
China ‘ready to help’ US after weekend tornadoes leave dozens dead
- Beijing aid agency says it is willing to provide emergency humanitarian assistance as needed to affected Americans
- This is not the first time Chinese aid has been offered to Washington after disasters, but it is unknown if it has ever been accepted
Topic | US-China relations
