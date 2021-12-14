The Chinese government has expressed its condolences to the US and offered emergency aid in the wake of the devastating tornadoes. Photo: Reuters
The Chinese government has expressed its condolences to the US and offered emergency aid in the wake of the devastating tornadoes. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China ‘ready to help’ US after weekend tornadoes leave dozens dead

  • Beijing aid agency says it is willing to provide emergency humanitarian assistance as needed to affected Americans
  • This is not the first time Chinese aid has been offered to Washington after disasters, but it is unknown if it has ever been accepted

Topic |   US-China relations
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 14 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Chinese government has expressed its condolences to the US and offered emergency aid in the wake of the devastating tornadoes. Photo: Reuters
The Chinese government has expressed its condolences to the US and offered emergency aid in the wake of the devastating tornadoes. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE