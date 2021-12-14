Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said an adventure in military affairs “could be suicidal to say the least” for Beijing. Photo: AP
Military attack on Taiwan would be ‘suicidal’ for Beijing, former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe warns
- He says Beijing must be urged not to pursue territorial expansion and calls threat to Taiwan and its democracy ‘a dire challenge to all of us’
- Abe also tells security forum that Taiwan, Japan and the US must work together and ‘build our capabilities in all domains’
Topic | Taiwan
