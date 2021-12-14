Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said an adventure in military affairs “could be suicidal to say the least” for Beijing. Photo: AP
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said an adventure in military affairs “could be suicidal to say the least” for Beijing. Photo: AP
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Military attack on Taiwan would be ‘suicidal’ for Beijing, former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe warns

  • He says Beijing must be urged not to pursue territorial expansion and calls threat to Taiwan and its democracy ‘a dire challenge to all of us’
  • Abe also tells security forum that Taiwan, Japan and the US must work together and ‘build our capabilities in all domains’

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 9:00pm, 14 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said an adventure in military affairs “could be suicidal to say the least” for Beijing. Photo: AP
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said an adventure in military affairs “could be suicidal to say the least” for Beijing. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE