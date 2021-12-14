Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will hold talks on Wednesday as the two nations face growing pressure from the West. Photo: AP
Xi, Putin to discuss ‘aggressive rhetoric’ from US and Nato in video call, Kremlin says
- Conversation between Chinese and Russian leaders on Wednesday will also cover tensions in Europe, according to spokesman
- Both nations are under pressure from the West – Beijing over human rights and Moscow over its troop build-up near the Ukraine border
