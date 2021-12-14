Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will hold talks on Wednesday as the two nations face growing pressure from the West. Photo: AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will hold talks on Wednesday as the two nations face growing pressure from the West. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Xi, Putin to discuss ‘aggressive rhetoric’ from US and Nato in video call, Kremlin says

  • Conversation between Chinese and Russian leaders on Wednesday will also cover tensions in Europe, according to spokesman
  • Both nations are under pressure from the West – Beijing over human rights and Moscow over its troop build-up near the Ukraine border

Topic |   China-Russia relations
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:17pm, 14 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will hold talks on Wednesday as the two nations face growing pressure from the West. Photo: AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will hold talks on Wednesday as the two nations face growing pressure from the West. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE