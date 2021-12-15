François de Rugy, centre, a member of the National Assembly of France, arrives at Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan on December 15, 2021. Photo: Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs/AFP
French lawmakers arrive in Taiwan for a five-day visit in a sign of growing Western support
- Members of the French National Assembly will meet President Tsai Ing-wen and other top officials in the second visit by a French delegation this year
- It comes as Taiwan’s defence minister warns that military tensions between the island and China are at their highest in four decades
