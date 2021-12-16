Even small percentages of the highly viral Omicron variant would add up to big numbers of cases overall. Photo: AP
Why the rapid spread of ‘mild’ Omicron is cause for alarm

  • The coronavirus variant’s high rate of transmission has scientists worried that health care systems will be overwhelmed
  • They also warn it is still too early to tell how dangerous the latest strain of the virus may be to vulnerable groups

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui

Updated: 12:28pm, 16 Dec, 2021

