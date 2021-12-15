Panama switched recognition to Beijing in 2017. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China insists it has no geopolitical motive in relations with Latin America
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells Panamanian counterpart Erika Mouynes that Beijing wants a cooperative relationship with other countries
- Comments come after Nicaragua became the latest country in the region to switch diplomatic recognition from Taiwan
