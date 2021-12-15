The Lithuanian embassy in Beijing has cancelled its Christmas party. Photo: Reuters
Lithuanian diplomats leave China amid ongoing row over Taiwan ties
- The country’s embassy, which had its status downgraded last month, will operate remotely until agreement is reached over diplomatic accreditation
- Beijing reacted with fury after a Taiwan representative office opened in Vilnius and the row has also had an impact on trade relations
Topic | China-EU relations
