Russian President Vladimir Putin at the video meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping pledges support for Russia as pressure mounts on Vladimir Putin over Ukraine

  • The Chinese leader said the two sides must step up joint efforts to protect their interests in a video call with his Russian counterpart
  • Putin was the first world leader to say he would attend the Winter Olympic opening ceremony in Beijing in February

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 10:30pm, 15 Dec, 2021

