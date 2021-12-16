Observers say the appointment of Jing Quan as third-ranking diplomat in China’s Washington embassy shows Beijing is hopeful China-US relations can improve. Photo: AFP
China strengthens its US embassy team with ‘soft-spoken’ pragmatist Jing Quan

  • The 46-year-old former aide to Beijing’s most senior diplomat will be key aide to Washington envoy Qin Gang
  • His experience in US affairs and down-to-earth approach mean Jing’s appointment is seen as a hopeful sign for China-US relations

Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 10:57am, 16 Dec, 2021

