France will take over the rotating presidency of the European Union next year. Photo: Reuters
France will take over the rotating presidency of the European Union next year. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan pins EU trade deal hopes on bloc’s incoming French presidency

  • Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen raises progress on trade partnership with group of parliamentarians from France at meeting in Taipei
  • The self-ruled island has been on the EU’s list of potential partners since 2015 but no talks have been held since

Topic |   China-EU relations
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:57am, 16 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
France will take over the rotating presidency of the European Union next year. Photo: Reuters
France will take over the rotating presidency of the European Union next year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE