France will take over the rotating presidency of the European Union next year. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan pins EU trade deal hopes on bloc’s incoming French presidency
- Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen raises progress on trade partnership with group of parliamentarians from France at meeting in Taipei
- The self-ruled island has been on the EU’s list of potential partners since 2015 but no talks have been held since
Topic | China-EU relations
