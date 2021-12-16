An outdoor screen in Beijing shows a news programme of a virtual meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: AFP
China and Russia pledge to step up efforts to build independent trade network to reduce reliance on US-led financial system
- Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin agreed to accelerate attempts to create a system that cannot be influenced by ‘third parties’
- The two leaders also want to increase the number of deals settled in their own currencies as sanctions threaten to limit US dollar transactions
Topic | Russia
An outdoor screen in Beijing shows a news programme of a virtual meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: AFP