Yidiresi Aishan, 33, has lived in Turkey with his wife and three children since 2012. Photo: Safeguard Defenders via AP
Yidiresi Aishan, 33, has lived in Turkey with his wife and three children since 2012. Photo: Safeguard Defenders via AP
Xinjiang
China /  Diplomacy

Yidiresi Aishan: rights group appeals to UN over Moroccan court’s extradition ruling against Uygur dissident

  • Safeguard Defenders says sending activist back to China would be in blatant disregard of safeguards against risk of torture
  • Wife Buzainuer Wubuli says she will continue to fight extradition

Topic |   Xinjiang
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 9:00pm, 16 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Yidiresi Aishan, 33, has lived in Turkey with his wife and three children since 2012. Photo: Safeguard Defenders via AP
Yidiresi Aishan, 33, has lived in Turkey with his wife and three children since 2012. Photo: Safeguard Defenders via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE