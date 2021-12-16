A planned EU-China investment deal has stalled amid a row over sanctions. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

exclusive | China-EU annual summit ‘pushed back until next year’ as trade and human rights disputes fester

  • Sources say tit-for-tat sanctions over Xinjiang and the ‘death’ of an investment deal mean there is little room for the two sides to make progress in key areas
  • The European side is also concerned that President Xi Jinping will not take part and Premier Li Keqiang will host the event instead

Topic |   China-EU relations
Kinling LoJun MaiFinbarr Bermingham
Kinling Lo in Beijing Jun Mai in Beijingand Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 11:23pm, 16 Dec, 2021

