Taiwan opened a de facto embassy in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, in November, angering Beijing. Photo: AFP
Taiwan says it will seek closer economic ties with Lithuania as dispute with Beijing deepens
- Taiwanese foreign ministry lauds Baltic nation’s ‘non-negotiable’ stand on its relationship with the island in the face of growing pressure
- Lithuania has pulled its diplomats out of China as tensions escalate after Taipei opened a de facto embassy in Vilnius last month
