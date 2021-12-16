Taiwan opened a de facto embassy in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, in November, angering Beijing. Photo: AFP
Taiwan says it will seek closer economic ties with Lithuania as dispute with Beijing deepens

  • Taiwanese foreign ministry lauds Baltic nation’s ‘non-negotiable’ stand on its relationship with the island in the face of growing pressure
  • Lithuania has pulled its diplomats out of China as tensions escalate after Taipei opened a de facto embassy in Vilnius last month

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 9:01pm, 16 Dec, 2021

