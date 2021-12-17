Workers tie down plastic sheeting during planting of a cotton field in China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region in April. The US Congress passed legislation on Thursday banning imports from Xinjiang because of charges that forced labour is used in their production. Photo: AP
US Congress approves ban on Xinjiang imports, tying them to forced labour
- The Uygur Forced Labour Prevention Act presumes goods from the region involve the use of forced labour in their production and requires companies to show otherwise
- The ban will take effect six months after US President Joe Biden signs it into law
Topic | Xinjiang
Workers tie down plastic sheeting during planting of a cotton field in China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region in April. The US Congress passed legislation on Thursday banning imports from Xinjiang because of charges that forced labour is used in their production. Photo: AP