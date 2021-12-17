China’s embassy in Kabul has reminded mining companies to be cautious about exploring potential investment sites in Afghanistan. Photo: AFP
Beijing moves to slow rush for Afghanistan’s resources by Chinese miners
- Mining companies reminded that interim government in Kabul has regulations and there are penalties for breaking them
- Beijing has not formally recognised the Taliban interim government but is willing to explore cooperation when situation stabilises
Topic | Afghanistan
