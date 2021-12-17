Parts of the Chinatown district in Honiara are ablaze as rioters on the Solomon Islands torched buildings in the capital on November 25 in a second day of anti-government protests. Photo: ZFM Radio/AFP
China’s foreign minister Wang Yi blames ‘forces with ulterior motives’ for Solomon Island riots
- In their first exchange since the violence erupted last month, the foreign ministers from Beijing and Honiara talked up their nations’ relationship
- Wang Yi said China would support the Solomons to restore order, rebuild and reach stable development
Topic | Pacific nations
