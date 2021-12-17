The United States has repeatedly urged China to join arms control talks. Photo: CWH
The United States has repeatedly urged China to join arms control talks. Photo: CWH
China /  Diplomacy

US again calls for arms control talks with China amid concern over expanding nuclear arsenal

  • Senior official Thomas Countryman says there are no concrete plans but the issue was raised during last month’s summit between Xi and Biden
  • His remarks came after another State Department official said he was ‘optimistic’ the two countries could launch the process soon

Topic |   China's military
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 9:30pm, 17 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The United States has repeatedly urged China to join arms control talks. Photo: CWH
The United States has repeatedly urged China to join arms control talks. Photo: CWH
READ FULL ARTICLE