Beijing has threatened to reconsider bilateral ties with Japan over comments in support of Taiwan from former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: dpa
Japan creates new post to handle Taiwan affairs, as tensions rise with Beijing
- Senior diplomat to be in charge of East China Sea maritime issues, including Taiwan and the Senkaku island chain also claimed by Beijing
- Move comes at a time of increasing acrimony between Beijing and Tokyo, especially over comments on Taiwan from Japan’s ex-prime minister Shinzo Abe
Topic | Taiwan
