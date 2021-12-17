German firm Continental is one of the world’s largest car parts makers and has production facilities in Lithuania. Photo: Reuters
China pressuring German car parts giant Continental to cut links with Lithuania, sources say
- It comes amid an escalating dispute between Beijing and the Baltic nation over the status of Taiwan
- Beijing denies multinationals have been pressured, but says many Chinese firms ‘no longer regard Lithuania as a trustworthy partner’
Topic | China-EU relations
