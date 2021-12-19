Xi Jinping pictured with Alexander Lukashenko in Shanghai in 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko looks to ‘ironclad friend’ China for support.
- ‘Europe’s last dictator’ seeks to strengthen ties with Beijing amid mounting pressure from the West over the EU refugee crisis and claims of election fraud
- But some Chinese observers warn that getting too close to Minsk could be more trouble than it’s worth – and even risks upsetting Russia
