Meta has sought permission to use the Philippines-to-US portion, while Google has asked for permission to connect to Taiwan. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

US wants to let Google, Facebook parent Meta use Pacific undersea data cable to Asia

  • Biden administration backs access to undersea fibre-optic cable system connecting the US, Taiwan, the Philippines and Hong Kong
  • Google and Meta have pledged to protect the privacy and security of Americans’ data, particularly against Chinese intelligence operations

Topic |   China technology
Reuters

Updated: 12:52pm, 18 Dec, 2021

