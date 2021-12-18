Meta has sought permission to use the Philippines-to-US portion, while Google has asked for permission to connect to Taiwan. Photo: AFP
US wants to let Google, Facebook parent Meta use Pacific undersea data cable to Asia
- Biden administration backs access to undersea fibre-optic cable system connecting the US, Taiwan, the Philippines and Hong Kong
- Google and Meta have pledged to protect the privacy and security of Americans’ data, particularly against Chinese intelligence operations
Topic | China technology
Meta has sought permission to use the Philippines-to-US portion, while Google has asked for permission to connect to Taiwan. Photo: AFP